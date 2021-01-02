Zealium Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $15,098.08 and $5.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000417 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 16,389,468 coins and its circulating supply is 15,389,468 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

