Zebi (ZCO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $81.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Koinex, OKEx and DDEX. In the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00028588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00115234 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00161327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.10 or 0.00500144 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00268841 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00018038 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, OKEx, LATOKEN, Liquid, Koinex and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

