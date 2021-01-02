Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Hits One Day Volume of $2,099.00

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $8,291.42 and approximately $2,099.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00029045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00120334 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00168467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.68 or 0.00512719 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00279485 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018608 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen. The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zenswap Network Token Token Trading

Zenswap Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.