ZTCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $13.68 Million (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, ZTCoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZTCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZTCoin has a total market cap of $13.68 million and $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZTCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00036998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00261855 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00024882 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $604.05 or 0.01844398 BTC.

About ZTCoin

ZTCoin (CRYPTO:ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial.

ZTCoin Token Trading

ZTCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZTCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZTCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.