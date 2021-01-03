$0.01 EPS Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings. New Relic reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. ValuEngine downgraded New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $131,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Henshall purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.74 per share, with a total value of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in New Relic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $65.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. New Relic has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.02.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

