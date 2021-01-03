$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will report sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $787.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 178.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 33,458 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 791,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 7.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $3,770,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $2,210,000. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELAN traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,809,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.81, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

