$1.23 EPS Expected for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.17. Berry Global Group reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 119.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion.

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $56.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 74.2% in the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

