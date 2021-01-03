$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will post sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Fortive posted sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on FTV shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.73.

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $979,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in Fortive by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,206. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

