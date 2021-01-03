$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRGO. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $211,095.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Perrigo by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Perrigo by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 1,183.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

