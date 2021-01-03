-$1.37 EPS Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.20). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 271.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($4.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($4.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.02. 2,615,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.74. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16.

In other news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $68,932.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,464.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 108.0% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,499,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,179 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $11,580,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $10,135,000. Finally, Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 52.1% in the third quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 834,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.