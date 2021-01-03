$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $334.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.71.

PANW stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $355.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,909. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $375.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.13 and its 200 day moving average is $262.05. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.23 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total transaction of $341,578.64. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,689,539.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,634 shares of company stock valued at $31,901,933. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.