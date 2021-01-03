$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will report $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $5.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $9.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $431.09. The stock had a trading volume of 330,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $416.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

