$1.55 Million in Sales Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will post sales of $1.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170,000.00 to $2.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.60 million, with estimates ranging from $5.74 million to $18.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRNS. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

MRNS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. 309,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,461. The company has a market capitalization of $373.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.78. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $964,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $913,000.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

