$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will post sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Carvana reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $5.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $8.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.77.

NYSE CVNA traded down $10.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,926. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $292.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.74 and a beta of 2.57.

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.84, for a total value of $80,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,128 shares in the company, valued at $9,174,971.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.49, for a total value of $190,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,726,979 shares of company stock worth $659,429,723. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $56,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Carvana by 22.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

