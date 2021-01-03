$10.56 Million in Sales Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to post sales of $10.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.11 million and the highest is $10.89 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $9.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $50.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.29 million to $50.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $59.38 million, with estimates ranging from $58.75 million to $60.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%.

SLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,654,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,707,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,572,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $278,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $922,732.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,881 shares of company stock worth $4,347,992 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,563,000 after buying an additional 285,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,902,000 after buying an additional 124,401 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1,055.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 91,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,219,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,933,000 after purchasing an additional 80,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.92. 97,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,750. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.32. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $77.89.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.