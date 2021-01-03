$103.17 Million in Sales Expected for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will announce $103.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.30 million and the lowest is $96.60 million. Weingarten Realty Investors reported sales of $115.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year sales of $427.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.04 million to $471.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $424.23 million, with estimates ranging from $399.78 million to $455.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

In related news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $60,186.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,073.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 10.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 125,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 79,960 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

WRI traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $21.67. 875,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,556. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68.

Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

