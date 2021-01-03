10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp’s (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

10X Capital Venture Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) quiet period will end on Monday, January 4th. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During 10X Capital Venture Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS VCVCU opened at $10.65 on Friday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

