$116.86 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report $116.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.25 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $354.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $534.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $512.00 million to $571.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $780.92 million, with estimates ranging from $713.48 million to $889.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%.

AHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.12.

Shares of NYSE:AHT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,763,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,163,862. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $137.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 942,892 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 129,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

