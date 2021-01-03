11,900 Shares in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLNE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CLNE. BidaskClub upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $7.86 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

