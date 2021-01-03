$141.13 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2021

Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will post $141.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.40 million and the highest is $145.00 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $108.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $471.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $469.10 million to $474.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $562.72 million, with estimates ranging from $545.50 million to $573.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

In related news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $1,766,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $596,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,745.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,224,864 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of TNDM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.68. 374,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average of $102.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.57 and a beta of 0.42. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $123.74.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: What does EPS mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.