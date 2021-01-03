$141.13 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will post $141.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.40 million and the highest is $145.00 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $108.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $471.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $469.10 million to $474.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $562.72 million, with estimates ranging from $545.50 million to $573.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

In related news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $1,766,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $596,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,745.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,224,864 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of TNDM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.68. 374,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average of $102.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.57 and a beta of 0.42. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $123.74.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

