$15.63 Million in Sales Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to announce $15.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.57 million. Affimed reported sales of $4.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 259.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $37.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.08 million to $41.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $53.72 million, with estimates ranging from $33.44 million to $74.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 99.24% and a negative net margin of 172.01%. The company had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 2.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Affimed by 8.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Affimed by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Affimed by 22.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Affimed by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 37,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

AFMD stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,078. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. Affimed has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.81.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

