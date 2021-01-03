$172.18 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to post $172.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.80 million and the lowest is $171.30 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $143.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $671.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $668.40 million to $673.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $823.12 million, with estimates ranging from $816.50 million to $828.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $322,122.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,760,158. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,381,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 361.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,220,000 after buying an additional 9,749,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,144 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,263,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,951,000 after purchasing an additional 702,836 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,131,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,553,000 after buying an additional 1,058,676 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.27. 1,185,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,249. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.37. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.54, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

