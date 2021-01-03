$179.08 Million in Sales Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will post $179.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.20 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $162.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $700.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $698.64 million to $702.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $719.49 million, with estimates ranging from $679.79 million to $749.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

STOR stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $33.98. 1,395,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in STORE Capital by 41.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 140.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 749.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

