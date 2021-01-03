$190.54 Million in Sales Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will report sales of $190.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $193.22 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $70.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $474.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $477.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $755.70 million, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $761.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

NYSE MXL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.19. 349,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,459. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -34.10, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $119,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,282.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,619 shares of company stock worth $919,807 in the last ninety days. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 7.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

