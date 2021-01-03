$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to announce $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Brighthouse Financial posted sales of $306.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 573.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year sales of $7.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $7.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 33.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth $11,659,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,732,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 15,863.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 242,070 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,727,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 611.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 195,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

