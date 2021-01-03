$2.33 Million in Sales Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to announce $2.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $3.90 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $1.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $6.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $8.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.44 million, with estimates ranging from $6.25 million to $24.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,685,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,894. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 33,256 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

