$211.88 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to post sales of $211.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.00 million and the highest is $469.30 million. Novavax posted sales of $8.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,302.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $407.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $275.90 million to $665.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Novavax.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.94.

NASDAQ NVAX traded down $7.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.51. 3,587,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,268,833. Novavax has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $189.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 35.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,171,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Novavax by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.