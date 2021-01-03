$221.05 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will post $221.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $221.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.50 million. Cloudera reported sales of $211.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year sales of $863.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $863.20 million to $864.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $943.98 million, with estimates ranging from $927.60 million to $956.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLDR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

NYSE:CLDR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. 2,138,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,201,926. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $53,664.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,108,294.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 844,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,283 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

