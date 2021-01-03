$24.56 Million in Sales Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will report $24.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.31 million. ReneSola reported sales of $26.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $81.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.41 million to $81.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $185.15 million, with estimates ranging from $163.80 million to $206.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

SOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ReneSola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $6,347,405.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,848 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ReneSola as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SOL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,575,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,482. The company has a market capitalization of $435.37 million, a PE ratio of -57.15 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.