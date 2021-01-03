$265.25 Million in Sales Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will post sales of $265.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $270.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $261.70 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $253.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 109.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,087,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,586 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 13,707.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,443,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,575 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 19.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,121,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,597,000 after acquiring an additional 504,713 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 8.5% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,044,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,197,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 28.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,010,000 after buying an additional 413,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.15. 511,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.34. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

