28,333 Shares in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Duluth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Duluth by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 867,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after buying an additional 442,467 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Duluth during the 3rd quarter worth $3,249,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Duluth by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 252,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Duluth by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duluth during the 3rd quarter worth $1,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTH. Robert W. Baird upgraded Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duluth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

