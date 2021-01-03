$285.15 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post sales of $285.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $306.79 million and the lowest is $263.50 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $280.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.12 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. 140166 raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHDN traded down $3.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.79. 184,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.61.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

