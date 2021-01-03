2key.network (2KEY) Hits Market Cap of $1.08 Million

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $44,700.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network token can currently be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00040356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00272535 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00027728 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $682.21 or 0.02042376 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,949,959 tokens. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official. 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key.

Buying and Selling 2key.network

2key.network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

