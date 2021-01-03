$330.59 Million in Sales Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will report sales of $330.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $341.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $317.70 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $256.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 85.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 36,315 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPW traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,968. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

