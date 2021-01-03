$389.77 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2021

Brokerages forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will report sales of $389.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $393.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $386.00 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $431.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 263.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,174. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.