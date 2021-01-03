$389.77 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will report sales of $389.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $393.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $386.00 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $431.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 263.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,174. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.