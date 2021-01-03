$4.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will report sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.01 billion and the highest is $4.93 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $5.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $15.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.78 billion to $16.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $18.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

JLL traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.37. 314,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,523. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.97 and a 200 day moving average of $113.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $178.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.7% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

