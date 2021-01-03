$5.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will announce $5.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.32 billion. Cummins reported sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $19.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.89 billion to $19.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.98 billion to $21.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 279.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27,950 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Cummins by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,760,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,085. Cummins has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $244.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

