$510.69 Million in Sales Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce $510.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $495.80 million and the highest is $531.46 million. Etsy posted sales of $270.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.77.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $177.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 98.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. Etsy has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $198.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.30.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.80, for a total value of $801,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,963.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,278 shares of company stock valued at $27,519,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at $3,263,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 39.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

