5,200 Shares in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Astronics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 98,608 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Astronics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 614,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 84,660 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 480,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 180,036 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 181,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 346,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 146,411 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astronics alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRO. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Truist upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Astronics stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $407.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $106.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.53 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. Research analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.