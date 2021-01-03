$664.58 Million in Sales Expected for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) will announce sales of $664.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $664.26 million and the highest is $664.90 million. Formula One Group posted sales of $523.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Formula One Group.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.37). Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.12 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FWONK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

NASDAQ:FWONK traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,665. Formula One Group has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

