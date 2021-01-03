$77.56 Million in Sales Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will announce sales of $77.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.51 million and the highest is $77.60 million. DZS posted sales of $77.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $289.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.47 million to $289.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $320.90 million, with estimates ranging from $311.79 million to $330.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $93.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.87 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DZSI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of DZS from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DZS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of DZSI stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 39,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,256. The firm has a market cap of $334.77 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. DZS has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in DZS by 57.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DZS by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 92.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 177.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 63.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

