$785.27 Million in Sales Expected for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report $785.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $785.00 million and the highest is $787.30 million. Marvell Technology Group posted sales of $717.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.54. 4,049,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,463,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $321,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $842,825.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,495. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 199,574 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 40.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 54.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

