$88.00 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to post sales of $88.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.40 million and the lowest is $86.40 million. Denny’s posted sales of $113.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $296.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $297.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $390.11 million, with estimates ranging from $373.00 million to $412.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DENN. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3,978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

DENN traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $14.68. 1,336,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,326. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

