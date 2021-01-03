$9.45 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will announce $9.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.30 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $10.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $37.30 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $38.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PROV. ValuEngine raised Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Provident Financial stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.71. 7,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,173. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

