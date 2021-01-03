Aave (AAVE) Price Hits $84.74 on Major Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, Aave has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $214.63 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can now be bought for $84.74 or 0.00248347 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX, HitBTC and ABCC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00036642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00024398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $654.67 or 0.01918636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00019819 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,044,637 tokens. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. Aave's official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kyber Network, Bibox, Gate.io, ABCC, IDEX, Binance, Alterdice and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

