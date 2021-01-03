Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. Abiomed posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.60.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $324.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.36. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $328.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.80.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,656. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,093,171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Abiomed by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,013 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 10.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,488,000 after buying an additional 71,308 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

