Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average of $68.44. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.77. Acacia Communications has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $188,793.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $226,990. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 257.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 27.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.