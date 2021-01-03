Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

Shares of Acacia Communications stock opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.77. Acacia Communications has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $188,793.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,346 shares of company stock worth $226,990 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 257.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the second quarter worth $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.