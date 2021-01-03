Actinium Market Capitalization Reaches $143,906.63 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Actinium has a total market cap of $143,906.63 and approximately $662,296.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Actinium has traded 39% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 27,365,800 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.