Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.38

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and traded as high as $11.46. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 167,073 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.13%. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 117,058 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,529,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,732,000 after purchasing an additional 167,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

